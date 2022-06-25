ajc logo
X

Townsend, Janet

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

TOWNSEND, Janet Gaye

Janet Gaye Townsend passed on March 22, 2022, in Cartersville, Georgia, at the age of 65. Janet is survived by her partner, John Butler; her son, Geoffrey Van Devender; her granddaughter, Madeline Van Devender; her sisters, Pamela Baker and husband Carl, Elizabeth Higgins and husband Kurt. She was preceded in death by her mother, Geneva Tilly Townsend; father, Wallace Monroe Townsend; brothers, Jim Townsend and Glen Townsend; and her husband Gerry Parsons. Janet was known by those around her to be jovial and feisty, a huge personality in a tiny woman. She was loved and adored by her family and friends, and often saw beauty in the corners of life which was most overlooked. Janet worked as an accountant for a hotel in Acworth, GA, an assistant for a private investigator, worked in the accounting department of an agency of the state of Georgia and was a certified Spiritual Intuitive & Master Hypnotist. Janet was also an artist. She painted in oil and watercolor and did arrangement of flowers.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Freddie Freeman left Braves over business. His return is all love.3h ago
Prominent Atlanta lawyer will rep anyone prosecuted for abortions for free
7h ago
Man dies at Lake Lanier, marking 3rd drowning in reservoir this week
3h ago
2 killed in mass shooting in Norway; more than a dozen hurt
1h ago
2 killed in mass shooting in Norway; more than a dozen hurt
1h ago
Army Guard troops risk dismissal as vaccine deadline looms
1h ago
The Latest
Davies, Suzanne
Phillips, Mary
Cox, Charles
1h ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top