TOWNSEND, Janet Gaye



Janet Gaye Townsend passed on March 22, 2022, in Cartersville, Georgia, at the age of 65. Janet is survived by her partner, John Butler; her son, Geoffrey Van Devender; her granddaughter, Madeline Van Devender; her sisters, Pamela Baker and husband Carl, Elizabeth Higgins and husband Kurt. She was preceded in death by her mother, Geneva Tilly Townsend; father, Wallace Monroe Townsend; brothers, Jim Townsend and Glen Townsend; and her husband Gerry Parsons. Janet was known by those around her to be jovial and feisty, a huge personality in a tiny woman. She was loved and adored by her family and friends, and often saw beauty in the corners of life which was most overlooked. Janet worked as an accountant for a hotel in Acworth, GA, an assistant for a private investigator, worked in the accounting department of an agency of the state of Georgia and was a certified Spiritual Intuitive & Master Hypnotist. Janet was also an artist. She painted in oil and watercolor and did arrangement of flowers.

