TOWNSEND, Frank Frank Edwin Townsend was born on December 28, 1922 and passed away on August 6, 2020. He was the son of James Warren and Lillian Hallman, and was the last and longest living of six brothers and one sister. He was in the Army Air Corp from 1942-1946, where he qualified as a Marksman. That talent later served for his love of hunting and the outdoors. He married and raised two daughters, Wanda and Amelia, and his son Eddie in a loving Christian home, where he valued the virtues of love for family and God. He spent his career as a Journeyman Meat Cutter, and manager with Colonial Foods and Big Star. He was known lovingly as Big Daddy to his grandchildren (Angela, Todd, Jason, Brittany and great-granddaughter Brylie Rose), who all adored him for his sweet nature and big hugs. His family will have a graveside service at 2:00 PM, Sunday August 9th, at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery and will be observing social distancing and mask precautions. For more information please go to dignitymemorial.com. Dr. Randy Cheek, from Eastwood Baptist Church, will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, his family request for contributions to be made to a charity of your choice.

