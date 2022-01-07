TOWNS, Ollie S.



Mrs. Ollie S. Towns of Atlanta, passed on January 2, 2022. Funeral Services will be held Today, January 8, 2022, at 1:00 PM from Bethlehem Baptist Church, 3646 Hogan Road, SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Dr. Carl H. Moncrieff, Sr., Pastor, Officiating. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence day of service at 12:00 noon. *Due to COVID-19, a mask is required to enter the Service. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315. 404-688-7073.

