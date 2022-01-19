TOWLER, Frank



Frank Towler, age 67 of Lawrenceville, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022. A funeral service will be held 1:30 PM, Friday, January 21, 2022, in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, with Rev. Harold Towler officiating. The burial will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park. Frank worked with many telecommunications companies including, Western Electric, AT&T, Lucent Technologies, and retired from Avaya. He was preceded in death by his father, Roosevelt Towler, brothers-in-law, George Murrell, Tim Palmer, Jerry Sanders, nephews, Scott Maddox, Christopher Murrell, and Justin Palmer. He is survived by his soulmate, Margarie Southard, Cumming; son, Chad Towler, Dacula; mother, Kathleen Towler, Dacula; brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Sandra Towler, Monroe; sisters, Teresia Palmer, Winder; Peggy Murrell, Grayson; Gloria Sanders, Snellville; Sue Smith, Fort Mill, SC; honorary brother and sister, Allen Southard and Norma Southard, both of Cumming, nephews, Roy (Susan) Maddox; Jesse Maddox; Timmy Palmer; Alden Smith; Eddie Towler, Allen Towler; nieces, Misty (Chris) Farley, Cassie Palmer; Ali Johnson; a number of great-aunts, nieces and nephews and cousins also survive. The family ask that everyone attending the services to please wear a mask. The family will receive friends 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046.




