Towler, Charlotte

Mrs. Charlotte S. Towler, age 98 of Loganville, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. A Private Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Grayson, GA. Rev. Rusty Ruark will officiate. The family asks that if you attend the Graveside Service please wear a mask. Mrs. Towler was born on September 6, 1922 to the late John Inman Hudlow and Susie Brownlee Hudlow Chatham. She worked as a supervisor at Walton Manufacturing for many years and was a member of Loganville Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Towler was preceded in death by her husband, B.W. Towler, and is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Barbara & Philip Johnson of Loganville; daughter, Gail Adams of Monroe; grandchildren, Tammy & Steve Dover of Hixson, TN, Sheila & Andy Hansen of Dacula, David & Cindy Johnson of Jefferson, Mark & Nanette Henson of Monroe, Jeff & Chelsea Henson of Monroe, Angela and Jason Cheek of Lawrenceville; great-grandchildren, Christopher Dover, Tiffany Whited, both of Chattanooga, TN, Austin Hansen, Colleen Keysar, both of Dacula, Ian Johnson of Athens, Blake Mitchell of Monroe, Brooke Ogletree of Watkinsville, Emmie Henson of Monroe, Walker, Hardy, Levi, & Charley Henson of Monroe, Zoie, Ava and Wynn Cheek of Lawrenceville; great great grandchild, Chapel Whited; and sister, Geneva Taylor of Buford. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

