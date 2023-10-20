TOWERY, Joan Gilleland



Joan G. Towery, born October 25, 1935, and a lifetime resident of Atlanta, died on October 4, 2023 after a brief illness. She passed away at her beloved longtime home in Vinings.



Her husband and college sweetheart, Atlanta business executive Maurice J. "Buddy" Towery, predeceased her in 2015.



She is survived by one son, Matthew "Matt" Towery, and his wife, Dolle Eckert Towery. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Matthew Towery, Jr., and Katherine Mitchell, their spouses, and two great-grandchildren.



Joan was a longtime resident of Vinings, where she was an active member of the Vinings Homeowners Association, in its early years as an organization.



She was a much-loved senior member of the Cherokee Town and Country Club and for many decades devotedly attended the women's exercise class there, consisting of early and founding members of the club.



Joan was known for her passion for gardening and nature. She designed the acres of plants, flowers, and greenery which surrounded her home. She was also a talented artist and interior decorator.



Mrs. Towery was a prolific donor to political candidates and took an avid interest in state and national issues throughout her life.



A lifelong devout Christian, she was a member of both the Baptist Church and, later, the Non-Denominational Christian Church. She passed away listening to the gospel hymns that were part of her life.



Always considered a polite, stylish, and understated member of the Atlanta community, she left this life in the quiet and elegant way she lived it.



Joan Towery's burial service will be held at the Chapel at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery in Sandy Springs at 11 AM on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.



A Celebration of Life event will follow at the Cherokee Town & Country Club's Golf Club location at 665 Hightower Trail.



Mrs. Towery was a woman of great dignity, love, and substance. She will be forever in the hearts of her family, including those of her many nieces, nephews, other family, devoted caregivers, and friends she leaves behind.



Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com, 770-435-4467.



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