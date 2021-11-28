Towe, Lynda Landers

TOWE (LANDERS), Lynda



Lynda Landers Towe, age 78, of Loganville, passed away on November 19, 2021 from complications of Lewy Body Dementia. Born Georgia Lynda Landers at Emory University Hospital to Daniel and Annie Laura Landers, Lynda was raised in Decatur, Georgia and graduated from Decatur High School, Class of 1961. She then attended Emory University, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree with high honors in 1965, graduating fourth in her class. While at Emory, she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa academic honor society and Alpha Delta Pi sorority. It was also where she met her husband, Dr. Robert Towe, whom she wed on June 12, 1965.



After working briefly for Southern Bell, Lynda focused on raising daughters Laura and Jan. She was a devoted wife and mother and delighted in her family. Later she decided to return to school and earned a Master of Education degree from Georgia State University in 1985. She was then employed by the DeKalb County school system and retired after several years as an auditor in their system.



Lynda grew up attending the Decatur First United Methodist Church. Later in life she was a member of Avondale First Baptist Church for several years, and for the past thirty-two years has been a faithful member of Smoke Rise Baptist Church in Stone Mountain as well as the Faith Sunday School class. She was also a member of the Fite Circle at Smoke Rise.



Lynda was a long-time member of Rowland Hills Garden Club in Stone Mountain, serving as president for several years. She was also a Georgia Master Gardener.



Lynda was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Daniel Landers, Jr. She is survived by her husband of fifty-six years, Dr. Robert Earl Towe; daughters Laura Towe Lloyd (Scott) of Centre, AL and Janice Lynn Towe of Loganville, GA; and twin granddaughters Caroline Grace Lloyd and Sarah Catherine Lloyd, both of Centre, AL. Also surviving are brothers William Jere Landers (Nancy) of Dunwoody, GA and Frederick Poole Landers (Sharron) of Atlanta.



The family wishes to thank Simona Iovescu and her wonderful staff at Cristian's House personal care home for the excellent care provided for Lynda during the past year. Previous caregiver, Kerry Smith, is also appreciated for her kind service.



A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, December 3, 2021, 11:00 AM at Smoke Rise Baptist Church, 5901 Hugh Howell Rd., Stone Mountain, GA 30087. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 AM before the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, to Smoke Rise Baptist Church, or the charity of your choice. A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

