TORY, Horace A.



Mr. Horace A. Tory, of Atlanta, the husband of Mrs. Marilyn Tory and father of Elisa Tory Dixon passed away on November 5, 2022. He was the founder of Atlanta Internationa RMI, Inc. Memorial services for Mr. Tory will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2022, 12:00 noon at the Zion Hill Baptist Church, 6175 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404)349-3000. www.mbfh.com.



