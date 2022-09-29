ajc logo
X

Toran, Lucretia

Obituaries
2 hours ago

TORAN, Lucretia

March 29, 1949 - September 22, 2022

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Lucretia Toran , age 73. passed on September 22, 2022. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South DeKalb Chapel located at 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, GA 30034. 404-241-5656

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Roswell man, 82, charged with murder after reporting wife killed herself4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Multi-specialty VA clinic opens in Marietta, expanding services for veterans

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Ask Mark: Answers to your questions about Georgia elections

Credit: Barbara Gauntt

Taking a look at coaches Georgia Tech might consider
11h ago

Credit: Barbara Gauntt

Taking a look at coaches Georgia Tech might consider
11h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Don’t panic, Kemp tells Georgians as Hurricane Ian pounds Florida
9h ago
The Latest

Smith, Bruce
2h ago
Calhoun, Javes
2h ago
Barnes, Gregory
2h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
Clock ticking on search for Georgia Tech athletic director
MLB monitoring Hurricane Ian for crucial Braves series with Mets
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top