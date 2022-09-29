TORAN, Lucretia
March 29, 1949 - September 22, 2022
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Lucretia Toran , age 73. passed on September 22, 2022. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South DeKalb Chapel located at 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, GA 30034. 404-241-5656
Funeral Home Information
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb
Decatur, GA
30034
