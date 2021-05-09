<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000688701-01_0_0000688701-01-1_20210508.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000688701-01_0_0000688701-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">TOOMER, Nicholas Anthony<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Nicholas Anthony "Nick" Toomer, 77, passed away Aprill 3, 2021 in Sarasota, Florida after a brief but hard-fought battle with cancer. Nick was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, May 27, 1943 and was the son of William Whitfield Toomer and Victoria Passante Toomer. Nick earned his Bachelor of Science and Engineering in Industrial Engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and his MBA from Seton Hall while in civil service at the Department of Defense (DoD). He retired from the DoD as the Deputy Director of Operational Test and Evaluation, Office of the Secretary of Defense, as a member of the Senior Executive Service, the equivalent of a 3-star general before launching a successful consultancy business. Nick married Mary Ratigan and raised their children in Burke, Virginia. At retirement, he and Mary chose to move south to Atlanta to be closer to family before ultimately settling in Sarasota, FL. Nick is survived by his children Lauren Toomer Walsh (John), Nicholas Anthony Toomer, Jr., Jason Anthony Toomer (Libby), and Kimberly Anne Toomer; six grandchildren, two half-brothers and a host of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Mary, and his sister Rose Toomer Borinski. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to request memorial gifts to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. </font><br/>