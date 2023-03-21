Toole, William

TOOLE, M.D., William



1931 - 2023



William Nisbet Toole, a dedicated husband, father, physician, and pioneer in Atlanta's medical community passed away at home on March 17, 2023, one day shy of his 92nd birthday on his favorite St. Patrick's Day. His lovable personality and memorable laugh endeared him to all he met.



A native of Atlanta and longtime resident of Buckhead, Nisbet was born on March 18, 1931, at St. Joseph's Hospital to Sarah Elizabeth Toole of Cedartown, Georgia and Rohe Talbert Toole of Bainbridge, Georgia. As an only child growing up in Peachtree Park, Nisbet excelled both academically and as an athlete, playing Fritz Orr football in the fields that are now Lenox Square Mall. Nisbet attended R.L. Hope Grammar School and was a long-time member of Peachtree Road Presbyterian Church. In the summers, he attended Athens Y Camp in Tallulah Falls, Georgia. Nisbet graduated from North Fulton High School in 1948 as a star football player and National Honors Society recipient noted for his keen intellect and diligent work ethic. He attended college at Emory University, where he was a Biology Major, All-Emory football player, President of "E" Club, and a member of Chi Phi fraternity, Honor Council, Omicron Delta Kappa (ODK) and Phi Sigma honor societies, and Phi Chi medical fraternity. His stories of college life in old Atlanta are legendary.



Inspired by his physician grandfather, Nisbet enrolled in Emory Medical School and graduated in 1956. He completed his residency at Johns Hopkins Hospital's Urological Institute in Baltimore, Maryland from 1957 – 1962 where he later served as a surgical instructor. While at Johns Hopkins, he met and married the beautiful Margaret Anne Richey of Arlington, Virginia. Upon returning to Atlanta, Nisbet joined the Emory Clinic where he was responsible for residents of Grady Memorial Hospital and served as Professor of Surgery. In 1967, he entered private practice working for decades at several hospitals around Atlanta including Crawford Long, Eggleston for Children, Northside, and St. Joseph's, where he was Chief of Service and Head of Urological Residency.



Among his proudest accomplishments in the field of medicine was his contribution to the hospital needs of a growing Atlanta. In 1969, Nisbet and a group of fellow physicians founded Northwest Hospital, later named West Paces Ferry Hospital, on Howell Mill Road. In addition, he was one of the founding physicians of Northside Hospital and was involved in the move of St. Joseph's Hospital from downtown to the Perimeter area. Nisbet was a Diplomate of the American Board of Urology, a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and a Surgical Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics.



Retiring from 35 years of medical practice in 1994, Nisbet divided his time between Atlanta and Pensacola, Florida with his wife Catherine McCoy Toole, who were both lovers of Georgia Tech sports and international travel. Nisbet was an avid reader, lover of the outdoors, and a Georgia railroad history enthusiast. He was an Honorary Life Member of the Piedmont Driving Club and a dedicated member of the Rotary Club of Sandy Springs.



Nisbet is survived by his children Nisbet Frazer Toole (Debbie), Margaret Rives Smith, Sarah Page Toole Lindsay (Douglas), and stepson Horace Carlisle McCoy, Jr. (Jenifer). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Maggie, Tal, Morgan, Rives, Margaret, Alex; and step-grandchildren Chad, Catie, and Cassie.



Friends and family are invited to attend Nisbet's graveside funeral service on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 3 PM at Arlington Memorial Park in Atlanta, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, please send money to the Georgia Tech Football Program…they need it!



