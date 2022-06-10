Tomsic, Eva

TOMSIC, EvaAge 96 of Atlanta, GA. Passed June 6, 2022. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home.Sign the guestbook at Legacy.comView the obituary on Legacy.comEditors' Picks2 men convicted in 2020 armed robbery of woman at Woodstock gas station9h agoHartsfield-Jackson makes headway on extension to speed Plane Train9h agoBritney Spears marries Sam Asghari in California1h agoSearch narrows, pressure mounts in Amazon disappearance3h agoSearch narrows, pressure mounts in Amazon disappearance3h agoCoach's comments deal another blow to Commanders reputation7h agoThe LatestWilson, Kingsley2h agoTurner, Bryce2h agoMcDaniel, Calvin2h agoFeaturedCredit: Cobb County policeAfter officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroomMemorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember