1 hour ago

TOMPKINS, Julie Beth Chinn

August 7, 1961 – April 26, 2022

Julie Beth Chinn Tompkins, 60 of Anthem, Arizona peacefully passed away, surrounded by her family on April 26, 2022. Julie was born August 7, 1961 in Charleston, West Virginia to Henry Hines Chinn, Jr. and Sue Ann Chinn.

Julie was married to the love of her life, Sid Tompkins from Cobb County, Georgia for 40 incredible years. It was love at first sight the day Julie and Sid met. Julie loved spending time and creating special memories, with her friends and family.

Julie loved life and lit up every room she walked into. She especially loved being a Mother to both Josh and Heather and Grandmother (Maw-Maw) to Aliyah and Aria.

Julie had a passion for sports, especially when playing a great game of tennis and spending time with her "Bunco Babes". Julie loved the beach, decorating for Halloween and Christmas, and her "HGTV". Julie had a passionate heart and an open home that welcomed anyone at any time, especially all of Josh and Heather's friends.

Julie is survived by her beloved husband, Sid Tompkins; son, Josh Tompkins (wife/Averie); daughter, Heather Kramer (husband/Kaleb); two granddaughters, Aliyah and Aria; brothers, Henry Chinn IV and Jeff Chinn; sisters-in-law, Peggy Garner, Cecilia Collis and Angie Ingenito; and many nieces and nephews that she loved and adored.

Julie was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Sue Chinn; brother, Michael Chinn, and sister-in-law, Cynthia Tompkins Vandiver Graham.

Julie's memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Wildwood Baptist Church, 4801 Wade Green Road, Acworth, GA 30102. A catered reception will follow from 2:30-6:00 PM at the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw, GA 30144.

