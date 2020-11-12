Tomlinson, Rosa

TOMLINSON (ROBINSON), Rosa Jean



Celebration of Life for Mrs. Rosa Jean Robinson Tomlinson, of Atlanta passed away on November 6, 2020. Graveside Service will be held on Friday November 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Westview Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery at 12:30 p.m. on day of service. Viewing TODAY from 2 p.m.- 6 p.m. at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel 1199 Utoy Springs Rd S.W. Atlanta 404-349-3000 mbfh.com.



