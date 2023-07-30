TOMBERLIN, Donald L. "Stumpy"



Donald L. "Stumpy" Tomberlin of Atlanta, passed away on July 23, 2023, surrounded by his family, after a brave battle with colon cancer. Stumpy was born on July 18, 1940, in Waycross, GA, to parents, Cora and Lester Tomberlin.



As a superb athlete at Waycross High School, Stumpy was a four-year letterman in football, named Captain his senior year, and was an honorable mention All-American. He was recruited by the legendary head coach, Wally Butts and signed a scholarship with the University of Georgia. His years playing at UGA were highlighted by an SEC Championship in 1959 and an Orange Bowl victory in 1960.



While attending UGA, he obtained the nickname "Stumpy" from his college friends after attending the John Wayne movie "Rio Bravo". The name stuck with him for the remainder of his life with family, friends, and associates. A member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity, he also met his future bride, Camilla and they were married in 1964, and were together for almost 60 years.



After graduating from UGA in 1962, Stumpy embarked on a career in Insurance, but transitioned into his business passion of Real Estate in the late 1960s. He enjoyed a long and successful career in retail and residential development, and achieved the status of serving on the Atlanta Board of Realtors Million Dollar Club. He formed Tomberlin Realty Services, LLC in 1996, and was joined by son, Donald, in 1998. TRS, LLC embarked on numerous retail and residential developments, and services over the next many years.



Stumpy's Christian faith was a very important part of his life, and he and Camilla were faithful attendees of the Cathedral of Saint Phillips and Reflection Ministries. One of the highlights of his week was attending Bible Study, led by Ken Boa every Wednesday, to share in fellowship with his wonderful friends.



A lifelong Dawg fan, Stumpy and his family regularly attended UGA home games in Athens, GA, on numerous Saturdays in the Fall. He also was an avid golfer, playing once or twice a week with his large group of golfing buddies at Capital City Club in Brookhaven, GA. He and his clan traveled far and wide over the years, playing some of the most iconic and revered golf courses on both sides of the pond. This clan also regularly solved the world's problems at the infamous "Table of Knowledge" in the Capital City Club's Men's Grill.



Stumpy was preceded in death by his father, Lester Moses Tomberlin; and his mother, Cora Griffin Tomberlin; his sister, Myrtle Tomberlin Daniel; and his oldest son, David Coyne Tomberlin. He is survived by his wife, Camilla Coyne Tomberlin; his second son, Donald Taylor Tomberlin; and his beloved Shih-tzu, Precious.



Family and friends will hold a small private service for Stumpy on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held at Capital City Club, Brookhaven, on Friday, August 4, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, please send any donations or contributions to Reflections Ministries or the UGA Football Lettermen's Club.





