TOMASZEWSKI, Leonard



Tomaszewski, Leonard, age 88 of Roswell, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022. He was born on December 25, 1933 in Hamtramck, Michigan, the second of three boys. He moved to Atlanta with his family in 1975. He is survived by his wife, Lorna; son, Steve Tomaszewski (Maria), of Winter Park, Florida, and daughter, Laurie Saul (Brian), of Cumming, Georgia; his grandchildren, Ryan Chester, David Chester, Margaret Tomaszewski, Laura Chester, and Eleanor Tomaszewski; and his brother, William Tomaszewski. He was preceded in death by his father, Ignace; mother, Mary; and brother, Norman. Len attended high school in Orlando, Florida and was a gifted athlete. Upon graduation, Len volunteered in the United States Air Force in the Korean War and was stationed in Japan as a Staff Sergeant. He played for the Air Force baseball team and was honorably discharged in May 1955. Len went on to study Business Administration at Florida State University where he met the love of his life, Lorna. After marrying in June 1960, Len completed his Masters of Business Science from Rollins College in Orlando and went on to work for Martin Marietta. He was soon recruited by Western Electric (acquired by American Telephone and Telegraph) and was transferred to Greensboro, North Carolina. While working as a systems auditor, Len was recognized as a published author in Datamation Magazine, the world's first computer magazine. Len moved several times with his wife and children before settling back in Atlanta to finish his career. Len retired from ATT after 40 years in January 1996. Through his retirement years Len discovered his passion for baseball card collecting and painting. He was a social member of the Saint George Village Retirement community and could be seen greeting residents in the lobby with his dog Toby, by his side. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 12, 2022 at St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church in Roswell, Georgia. The family will be accepting visitors after mass in the narthex of the Church.



