TOMAJKO, Ronald



Just short of his 75th birthday, Ronald James Tomajko passed away unexpectedly at Emory St. Joseph's Hospital with his wife of 53 years, Kathy, at his side. Ron was born on September 27, 1948, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Albert A. and Eva Jean Tomajko. Ron attended Bowling Green State University in Ohio where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree and met the love of his life, Kathy Gillespie, whom he married on December 13, 1969. After a move to Atlanta in 1978, Ron found the career that he most loved in the travel and hospitality industries, including working for WorldSpan, a subsidiary of Delta Airlines. His civic and volunteer activities were many; they included serving 15 years on the Georgia Non-public Postsecondary Education Commission (under three Georgia governors).



Ron and Kathy's love of travel took them across the United States and around the world. Their other loves include the arts, gardening, cooking/fine dining, libraries, sports, and especially family. A favorite destination nearby was the peace and beauty of Jekyll Island, Georgia.



Ron was preceded in death by his parents; and leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Kathy; his sister, Doris Weals (Bob); his brother, Edward Tomajko (Terri); nieces and nephews, cousins, and many other loved ones.



A celebration of his life and luncheon will be held on Sunday, November 19, 1:00 PM at the Courtyard Marriott in downtown Decatur, 130 Clairemont Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the organizations that are listed on the funeral home website below.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home. https://www.asturner.com.





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