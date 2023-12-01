TOLLIVER, James
Age 49, of Atlanta, GA, passed November 20, 2023. Funeral Service Friday, December 1, 2023 at 11 AM; Word of Faith Cathedral. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
TOLLIVER, James
Age 49, of Atlanta, GA, passed November 20, 2023. Funeral Service Friday, December 1, 2023 at 11 AM; Word of Faith Cathedral. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral