TOLEDO, Ramon Michael



Mr. Ramon "Papa" Toledo, age 91, of Roswell, Georgia passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, on August 11, 1931. He served as a manager with the Right Stuff Corp. for many years. Ramon is an Army veteran and served in the Korean War. Along with his parents, Florence and Nelson, and sister, Rose, Ray is preceded in death by his wife, Blanche Toledo. He is survived by his devoted children and spouses, Teresa Toledo, Linda and Evan Daeschler, Laura and Bobby Fayard, and Daniel and Jane Toledo; grandchildren, Desiree, Ramon, Brittany, Thomas, Jacqueline, Gabrielle, Nicolette and Mia; great-grandchildren, Alex, James, Bianca, Sammie, Cameron and Paige; great-great-grandchild, Skylar; sisters, Gloria, Lucille and Maria; and brothers-in-law, Gabriel and Robert. The visitation for Ramon Toledo will take place from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Northside Chapel located at 12050 Crabapple Road, Roswell, Georgia. The funeral service to honor the life of Ramon Toledo will be held at 10:00 AM on Sunday, January 15, 2023, located at Northside Chapel. There will be a processional following the service for a burial at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Road, NW, Atlanta, Georgia, where he will rest in eternal peace. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Tunnel to Towers Foundation (T2T.org) in memory of Ramon Toledo.



