Tolbert, Louise

Obituaries
2 hours ago
TOLBERT (BRITTAIN), Louise

Louise Brittain Tolbert of Atlanta, Georgia, wife of Robert I. Tolbert, passed away on August 9, 2023. Mrs. Tolbert is survived by three children, Robinette B. Cooper, Julius B. Tolbert, and Tiffany L. Tolbert; one granddaughter, Sydney O. Cooper; one sister, Ruby Kirby (Charles); and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and dear friends. Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2023, 11:00 AM, at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 6175 Campbellton Road, Atlanta (South Fulton), Georgia, 30331. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery, Atlanta, Georgia. Arrangements entrusted to Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home, East Point, Georgia.

Funeral Home Information

Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home, Inc.

1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Drive

East Point, GA

30344

