Tolbert, Helen

1 hour ago

TOLBERT, Helen Ross

Helen Ross Tolbert, 81, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed peacefully on October 6, 2022 surrounded by her family.

Helen was born on December 17, 1940, in Macon, Georgia to Dr. Thomas Llewellyn Ross, Jr. and Rachel Johnson Ross. She was a 1958 graduate of A.L. Miller Senior High School in Macon, Georgia, and graduated from Emory University in Atlanta in 1962 with a bachelor's degree in business administration. While at Emory, she was an enthusiastic member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She had a long career in accounting, and continued to provide tax services to clients and friends until very recently. She was an avid animal lover and was a long-time volunteer at the Atlanta Humane Society. Helen was a six-decade member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church and was a thankful member of the Canterbury Court community. She loved the color Blue, loved thrift shopping, and hated birthdays. Helen was a very special person to all who knew her. Helen was preceded in death by her son Thomas Ross Tolbert, and is survived by her son, Julian Hudson Tolbert (and wife Jolene Willman Tolbert), of York, Pennsylvania; grandchildren Julia Rachel Tolbert of Falls Church, Virginia; John Willman Tolbert of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; and Griffin Ross Tolbert, Thomas Jackson Tolbert, Rachel Hilsman Tolbert, Benjamin Llewellyn Tolbert, and Bonnie Frances Tolbert, all of Franklin, North Carolina. She is also survived by sister Susan Ross Sawyer of Atlanta and daughter-in-law Laurie Crawford Tolbert of Franklin, North Carolina. Memorial service will be held 1 PM Monday, October 10, 2022 in the Chapel of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, Atlanta, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Humane Society of Atlanta (https://atlantahumane.org/)

