Todd, Joan

TODD (FOWLER), Joan



Joan Fowler Todd, 81, of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, passed away at her home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was of the Christian faith, loved music and the arts, all animals (especially kitty cats), and physical activity such as gardening and bowling. Joan started bowling in the early sixties, becoming an excellent bowler, and winning awards in tournaments both independently and with her team. She continued to bowl on a ladies league until recent years. As a young Army wife, Joan realized her dream to see the world, sharing three European tours of duty with her husband, John, while raising their three children. She and her husband, John, continued to enjoy travelling and taking cruises in their later years as well, as they both loved exploring other countries and cultures. Joan always took an interest in others and could coax any stranger into easy conversation with her generous smile and unfailing sense of humor. Blessed with an empathetic heart, you could count on her to lend an ear followed by sound, earthy advice. Most of all, Joan had a deep love for her family, supporting her children and grandchildren in all their endeavors. A funeral service is scheduled for Monday, November 23, 2020, at 1:00 pm at the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory with the Rev. Brenda Westmoreland officiating. The burial will take place following the service at Peachtree Memorial Park in Peachtree Corners, GA. The family will receive friends that same day from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the funeral home.



Joan is preceded in death by her husband, John C. Todd; and parents, Jack and Anne Fowler. She is survived by her sons, Keith C. Todd and John D. Todd; daughter, Erin Throckmorton (Robert); sisters, Nancy Anez and Scottie Drake (MacKay); grandchildren, Samuel Todd, Madeleine Throckmorton, Jack Todd (Amanda), Cal Todd and Audrey Throckmorton; great-granddaughter, Mallory Todd.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.act.alz.org/donation. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.



