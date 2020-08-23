TODD, Jane Lynch Jane Lynch Todd, MD MPH, 76, died August 13, 2020 at her home in Madison, MS. She is survived by her husband, N. Wendell Todd, MD MPH, her sister Pat and her brother Larry, as well as her two sons, Norman and James, and three grandchildren.
Todd, Jane
