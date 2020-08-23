X

Todd, Jane

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

TODD, Jane Lynch Jane Lynch Todd, MD MPH, 76, died August 13, 2020 at her home in Madison, MS. She is survived by her husband, N. Wendell Todd, MD MPH, her sister Pat and her brother Larry, as well as her two sons, Norman and James, and three grandchildren.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.