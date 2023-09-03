TODD, Glenn



Glenn Courtney Todd, 85, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away August 19, 2023. Mrs. Todd was born in Aiken, South Carolina, the only child of the late Ida Tyler Courtney and Carroll Lofton Courtney. She is survived by her loving husband of almost 65 years, John Alan Todd, Sr.; her three children, John Alan Todd, Jr. (Krisana), Courtney Todd Nathanson (Barry), and James Addison Todd (Laura); and her beloved seven grandchildren, Alexander Todd, Eric Todd, Anna Todd, Hope Nathanson, Ellen Nathanson, Sarah Todd, and Benjamin Todd.



Mrs. Todd was a graduate of Aiken High School class of 1955. She married her high school sweetheart, John, in 1958. She then went on to graduate from the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor of Science in Biology in 1960. She was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha women's fraternity and later served as the president and secretary of the Atlanta Alumni Chapter. In her early career, she worked as a cancer research technician in Augusta, Georgia; Toledo, Ohio; and Wilmington, Delaware. Settling in Atlanta in 1970, Mrs. Todd assisted in managing her husband's construction and contracting business. After raising her children, Glenn found great pleasure creating and running her antiques business. Mrs. Todd was an active member of the Chamblee First United Methodist Church for the past 40 years. She attended services weekly and participated in Sunday School, bible study, and the United Methodist Women organization.



Mrs. Todd loved spending time by the ocean in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. She took pride in creating a special place in her home for her family to celebrate every holiday. There was never a time that she did not have at least one faithful cat or dog by her side. Her love of nature and its plants and animals were evident in her education, career, gardens, home, artistic endeavors, and numerous pets.



Mrs. Todd was a dynamic and tenacious woman who leaves her family with many fond memories of her vibrant personality, quick wit, and keen intellect. She deeply loved her family and friends and will forever live in their hearts.



Her family is grateful for Evelyn Garcia and Claudine James, who cared for her by attending to her health and wellbeing for the past two years.



The Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 2 PM at Chamblee United Methodist Church, 4147 Chamblee-Dunwoody Rd., Chamblee, Georgia, 30341. There will be a reception immediately following the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org/georgiasouthcarolina) or to Chamblee First United Methodist Church.



A graveside service will be held in her hometown of Aiken, South Carolina at Bethany Cemetery, 238 Hampton Avenue on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at 2 PM with a reception to follow.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com