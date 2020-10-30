Todd, Frazier

TODD, Sr., Dr. Frazier Ben



Dr. Frazier Ben Todd Sr., one of the first Black Podiatrist in Georgia and pastor of Church of Hope Ministries, passed Monday, October 26, 2020. Public viewing will be held 10 AM-6 PM, Sat., October 31, HOPE Banquet Hall, 990 Pointe South Pkwy., Jonesboro. Funeral service will be held Sun, November 1 at 2 PM, HOPE Funeral Home, 165 Carnegie Pl., Fayetteville. (770) 461-9222. Interment, Georgia National Cemetery.

