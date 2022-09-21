Todd, Dorothy

TODD (MALLINSON),



Dorothy Marie



Dorothy Marie Mallinson Todd, a proud third-generation Atlantan, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on September 17, 2022. She thankfully received all of the benefits of Hospice including The Last Rites a day earlier.



Dot was born at St. Joseph's Infirmary on June 25, 1927, and never lived more than seven miles from downtown Atlanta. She grew up in West End, the daughter of Charles A. and Mary Hayes Mallinson, and was a lifelong member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.



Dot graduated from Sacred Heart High School and in 1947 married the late Robert W. Todd, Sr., enjoying 57 years together. They grew up together in West End and he found her "all grown up" when he returned from four years in the Army Air Force in India during WWII. Church and family were her life, and her legacy is vast in both. She was the proud mother of nine children, sometimes referred to as Bob and Dot's baseball team, or Daddy's Braves - Bill, Mary (Gene), Bob (late Rennie), John (Sharon), Jim (Louise), David (Allison), Joe (Ximena), George, and Paul (Carol). She was lovingly called Grammie by eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, not to mention the many friends and family who also knew her only as Grammie. She is survived by a brother, Pat Mallinson; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Dot was a faithful and active member of St. Anthony's for her entire life, serving as a Eucharistic minister for many years. Until Covid-19, she walked a mile to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church for daily Mass from her residence at King's Bridge Retirement Center. She was president of the Marist Laity, sharing her deep devotion to Mary, the Blessed Mother of Jesus. Until she could no longer drive, she was a regular volunteer serving meals to those in need at the Crossroads Ministry at St. Luke's Epicopal Church.



Dot loved classical music, birdwatching, walking, and most of all spending time with friends and family. As a child of the depression, she enjoyed life's simple pleasures and always went out of her way to help others in need.



The Celebration of Life will be held at St. Anthony's (928 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310) on Saturday, September 24 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church or the Atlanta Community Food Bank, would best honor Dot's legacy.

