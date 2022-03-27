TODD, Bob B.



Bob B. Todd, 82, of Dunwoody, Georgia, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2022. Bob was born and raised in Augusta, Georgia. He married his high school sweetheart Gail Crickenberger, and they moved to Dunwoody, Georgia in 1973 where Bob worked for AT&T in a wide variety of roles, including senior management, retiring after 39 years of service.



Bob's greatest joy was his family and his faith in Jesus. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling with family, spending time on the golf course, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School and investing in the lives of his family and friends. "Bobby," as he was affectionately known by his grandchildren, didn't miss an opportunity to share the love of Jesus with everyone he met, friend or stranger.



Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Gail, daughter: Tara (Jack) Winters, sons: Kevin (Joanna) Todd and Russell (Amy) Todd, brother: Seab Todd, grandchildren: Todd (Lindsay) Maher, David (Ashley) Winters, Jenna (Travis) Lawrence, Samantha (Zach) Ryan, Haley (Elijah) Newsome, Kaylyn Winters, Erin Todd, and Ian Todd, and great-grandchildren: Jameson, Wyatt and Peach.



A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 3:00 PM in the Chapel at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, 955 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta, GA, 30068. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory would be welcomed to one of his favorite charities, Chosen Children Ministries. Donate online at ccm.life/give or by mail to P.O. Box 126, Inman, SC 29349.



