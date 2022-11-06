ajc logo
X

Todd, Alice

Obituaries
2 hours ago

TODD (GRIFFIN), Alice

Alice Griffin Todd of Atlanta passed away peacefully at home on November 2, 2022. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Alice grew up in McComb, MS, daughter of the late Louis Griffin and Pauline Barron Griffin. She met her husband of 53 years, Ronald Todd, in 1967 at junior college through dear friends, Jerry and Kathy French, and they married in 1969. Together they lived in Jackson, MS, Birmingham, AL, and settled in Lilburn, GA, where they raised their two sons. Alice had a career in nursing, and she retired from Emory Midtown in 2012. She created beautiful quilts and knitted items for her family and friends, was an avid reader, and loved all things cat. Alice is survived by her husband, Ronald Todd of Atlanta, GA; sons, Sean Todd (Paige) of Woodstock, GA and Jeffrey Todd (Alison) of Cumming, GA; brother, Louis Griffin (Carlene), of McComb, MS; and grandchildren Casey, Morgan, Riley, Cooper, and Andrew. A Memorial Service will be held at Oglethorpe Hill Chapel at 7 PM on Monday, November 7, 2022, with family receiving guests at 6 PM. A graveside service will take place at a later date in McComb, MS.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

In first start, Zach Pyron a breath of fresh air for Georgia Tech7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia defense quiets Tennessee hype: ‘Business, not personal’
3h ago

Credit: David 'Mitch' Mitchell

Milton 31, Lambert 21

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Against Georgia’s defense amid loud crowd, No. 1 Tennessee wasn’t ‘fine’
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Against Georgia’s defense amid loud crowd, No. 1 Tennessee wasn’t ‘fine’
5h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Georgia early voting finishes with big turnout before Election Day
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Cylinder, Robert
2h ago
Ketzes, Alan
2h ago
Batson, R. Kenneth
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Week 12 high school football scoreboard
Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
Daylight saving time: 7 things to know
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top