Todd, Alice

TODD (GRIFFIN), Alice



Alice Griffin Todd of Atlanta passed away peacefully at home on November 2, 2022. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Alice grew up in McComb, MS, daughter of the late Louis Griffin and Pauline Barron Griffin. She met her husband of 53 years, Ronald Todd, in 1967 at junior college through dear friends, Jerry and Kathy French, and they married in 1969. Together they lived in Jackson, MS, Birmingham, AL, and settled in Lilburn, GA, where they raised their two sons. Alice had a career in nursing, and she retired from Emory Midtown in 2012. She created beautiful quilts and knitted items for her family and friends, was an avid reader, and loved all things cat. Alice is survived by her husband, Ronald Todd of Atlanta, GA; sons, Sean Todd (Paige) of Woodstock, GA and Jeffrey Todd (Alison) of Cumming, GA; brother, Louis Griffin (Carlene), of McComb, MS; and grandchildren Casey, Morgan, Riley, Cooper, and Andrew. A Memorial Service will be held at Oglethorpe Hill Chapel at 7 PM on Monday, November 7, 2022, with family receiving guests at 6 PM. A graveside service will take place at a later date in McComb, MS.



