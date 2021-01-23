Tobias, Marshall

TOBIAS, Jr., Marshall Edward



Marshall Edward Tobias Jr., 86, of Johns Creek, passed away Sunday, January 10th, 2021. Born in Sumter, South Carolina on October 14, 1934. He grew up in Sumter and attended Edmunds HS and Presbyterian College, where he played both basketball and baseball. He also received his master's degree. He met his wife, Marilyn, in college and the two were married for 52 years before she passed away in 2010. He lived in several areas of North Carolina, and in Jacksonville, Florida before finally ending up in Stone Mountain where he lived for 46 years. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend to everyone he met. He was a Presbyterian minister while in North Carolina and Florida, and then joined the Federal Government as a top investigator for the Office of Civil Rights. He is survived by his son, Brad Tobias of Tucker and daughter, Karen Register of Cumming and grandchildren Abbey Register 28 of Brookhaven, Chandler 25 and Rivers Register 19 both of Cumming. He is also survived by his niece, Sheron and her husband Louis of Florence, SC. Services will remain private due to circumstances.

