TITUS, David A.



David A. Titus was born in New Haven, CT, son of Howard A. Titus and Viola S. Titus. He is survived by brother Philip H. Titus (Beth Barrow-Titus), sister Ruth Maida Titus (Dwight Ruthrauff), and niece Lauren L. Titus (Charlotte E. Ball).



David volunteered for 20 years at the West Haven Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and received awards for his service. He was a devoted Volunteer Fire Fighter in North Haven.



Mr. Titus continued his volunteer work at Atlanta-area hospitals and at the Chattahoochee Nature Center. He became a gifted baker, was an avid bicyclist who loved canoeing. He was extremely knowledgeable about amphibians, and fire-fighting and emergency equipment.



Mr. Titus was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church, and Saint Peter and Saint Paul Episcopal Church. Final arrangements were entrusted to H. M. Patterson & Son. A Memorial Service will be held at Saint Peter and Saint Paul Episcopal Church, on Wednesday, April 19, at 2:30 PM. (1795 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta, GA, 30068)



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Atlanta Botanical Garden's Amphibian Program via gofundme.com/david-titus.

