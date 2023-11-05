Tindall, Frank

TINDALL, Jr., Frank Cushman



Frank Cushman Tindall, Jr. died peacefully on October 22, 2023. He was born in Atlanta, GA on July 2, 1931 to Frank and Olivi Corbett Tindall. He grew up in Buckhead and attended E. Rivers Elementary School and North Fulton High School.



He was a graduate of Emory University, where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order, and Emory Law School. After completing his studies, he served as a Judge Advocate Officer in the United States Air Force. He began his career as a stock broker at his uncle's investment firm, J.W. Tindall and Co, before moving to Robinson Humphrey. In his later years, he worked for the F.D.I.C.



Frank was an avid golfer and a member of the Capital City Club. He loved to socialize and was a wonderful conversationalist, who enjoyed nothing more than ending his day with a toddy and a chat with whatever friend or family member happened to stop by. Like his mother, he loved to travel especially with his beloved companion, JoAnn "Joey" Smith.



Frank is survived by his companion, Joey Smith, his children: Catherine Tindall Kendall (John), Frank C. Tindall, III (Caroline), Julia Tindall Pinkston (Billy); grandchildren: John (Jeana), Paul (Ruthie) and Will Kendall, Wilson (Sara Beth) and Carter Tindall, Emily and Grant Pinkston. Great-grandchildren: Patricia, James and Coleman Tindall; and his nephews: Tom (Shannon), Bob and Bill Tindall.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Harry Tindall; and his nephew, Harry Tindall, Jr.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to firsttee.org . A small graveside celebration of Frank's life will be held on November 11 at 10:30 AM at Arlington Memorial Park.



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