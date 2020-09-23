TIMMS, Julia Ann Julia Ann Timms, age 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020. She is survived by her two beautiful daughters, Roxann (Jay) Bryan and Sheila (Randy) White; grandchildren, Kristine Bryan, Kendal (Anthony) Pappas, Cody (Luisa) White; great-grandchild, Timms White. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Bobby; two brothers and one sister. A graveside service honoring the life of Julia will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Corinth Memorial Gardens next to her husband Bobby, at Hwy 81 and Youth Monroe Road Loganville, GA. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 24th 12:00 PM until 1:30 PM at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We ask that all guests and family members attending services to please bring and wear a mask. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.



