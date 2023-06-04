TIMMS, John Smith



John Smith Timms, age 80, passed away on May 25, 2023. John was a Godly man who exemplified Christlike character in his daily walk and life. He was a wonderful husband, a great father, and a loving grandfather. He will be missed greatly but we take joy in knowing he rests safely in the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a salesman and took great pride in his work, using his occupation to faithfully provide for his family, while giving his customers superb service. He was active in various churches during his life and loved serving with his brothers and sisters in Christ. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; his son, Ryan and his wife, Kate Timms; his daughter, Megan and her husband, Gregg Stevens; grandchildren, Reagan, Brody, Waverly, and Cannon Timms, and James Stevens; his brother, Don Smith and his wife, Diana; and his brother, Gerry Timms and his wife, Judy; and extended family. Details for John's funeral service will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church, in Dacula, GA, designated to the Mission Fund. Announcement for a Celebration of Life Service will be made at a later time.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com