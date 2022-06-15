Timmons, W.L.

ajc logo
TIMMONS, Rev. W.L.

Rev. W.L. "Tim" Timmons, 71, went home to be with God on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. A native of New Orleans, LA, he found his way to Texas in 1995, where he resided until 2020 when he moved to Lithonia, GA.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation service on Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 12:00 until 8:00 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South DeKalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, GA, (404) 241-5656. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Antioch A.M.E. Church, 765 S. Hairston Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30083. Interment: Resthaven Cemetery, Decatur, GA.

