TIMMERMAN, Bettie Anne



Bettie Anne Timmerman was born Bettie Anne Ferguson on June 24, 1936 to Jesse L. Ferguson and Lena T. Taliaferro in Bainbridge, GA. She attended Terrell High School in Dawson, GA where she met the love of her life, Robert Harvey "Bob" Timmerman, Sr. They were married on July 6, 1952 and were married until Bob went to his heavenly home on October 17, 1995. They raised 2 children, Robert Harvey "Harvey" Timmerman, Jr., and David Cody "Dave"Timmerman.



Bettie Anne was a woman of deep faith and was very active at N. Peachtree Road Baptist Church in Dunwoody, GA. She leaves to cherish her memory her two children, Harvey and Dave; daughter-in-law, Percina Timmerman; as well as three grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.



She completed her life's journey and gained her wings on October 31, 2023.



A Funeral Service will be held Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 2pm at Crossroads Church of Dunwoody, 4805 Tilly Mill Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30360. Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service at 1 PM at the church. Burial will occur Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10 AM at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Rd., Sandy Springs, GA 30328.





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