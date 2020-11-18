TILLMAN, Levoe



Funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Locust Grove Church of Christ, 240 Beersheba Church Rd., Locust Grove, GA; with remains placed instate at 10:00 AM. Minister Barry May, officiating. A public viewing will be held at the mortuary, TODAY from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Interment South View Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Celia C. Tillman and children. Please assemble at the church on the day of service.

