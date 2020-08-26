TILLMAN, Joyce J. Joyce J. Tillman, 77, Atlanta, GA passed away on August 20, 2020. Services will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Interment Mt Harmony Memorial Gardens. Friday, Public Viewing from 1 - 6 PM. Born in Sandusky, IL, and raised in Hartford, CT., Ms. Tillman moved to Atlanta, GA where she spent her last 17 years with her children. She was a faithful member of Shaw Temple AME Zion Church and Big Bethel AME Church. As a servant leader, she loved family and community. Ms. Tillman is survived by her daughters, Brenda M. Tillman and Dr. Lisa T. Sistrunk (Mark), granddaughter, Kamaria Joy Williams; her siblings: Msgt. York L. Parm, Sr.; Theressia Richardson (Willie); Jewel Robinson; Claudette Parm; Sonnie A. Parm, Jr, (Joyce); and sister-in-law, Carol T. Parrish (Daniel); and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin H. Tillman, III.





