Tillitski, Joan

Obituaries
1 hour ago

TILLITSKI (BEHRA), Joan

Joan Behra Tillitski, age 96, of Athens, GA, died peacefully on January 22, 2023, surrounded by family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, John E. Tillitski (2006); parents Chester and Catherine Behra; and sister, Phyllis Behra Jackson.

Joan was born and grew up in Canton, Ohio, graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1947, and excelled in her profession as a nurse for many years. She was a member of The Catholic Center of the University of Georgia and St. Joseph Catholic Church and served as Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion. As a member of St. Mary's Hospital Auxiliary, she served as president and spent countless hours as a volunteer. Joan was a voracious reader with boundless intellectual curiosity and thrived in debating politics, religion, art and culture. Her passion for experiencing these things led her to travels to Italy, Spain, France and many other countries. She was an advanced bridge player. Joan loved flower gardening, all animals and her many friends who laughed with her over the years.

She is survived by Mike Tillitski, Sr. (Matilon) of St. Simons Island; Stephan Tillitski (Jane) of Athens; Chris Tillitski (Betz) of Atlanta; 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be held at The Catholic Center, Athens, GA on February 11, 2023, at 11:00 AM, followed by a reception.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Capital Needs Fund, Catholic Center at the University of Georgia, 1344 S. Lumpkin Street, Athens, GA 30605 and St. Mary's Foundation, Hospice Services Fund, 1230 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30606; foundation@stmarysathens.org.

Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, GA

Funeral Home Information

Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services

3195 Atlanta Highway

Athens, GA

30606

