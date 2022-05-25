Tillery, Carol

TILLERY (PARKER), Carol Susan



Carol Susan Parker Tillery, age 76, of Forsyth, Georgia passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022.



Friends and Family will gather at 10AM on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Horis A. Ward Funeral Home, 376 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, Georgia 30281 with a Graveside Service for Carol Susan Parker Tillery immediately following at 11:00AM at Fairview Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Donavan's Dream, 100 Southland Drive, Barnesville, Georgia 30204.



