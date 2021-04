TILLER, Lillie



Celebrating a Life Well Lived for Mrs. Lillie H. Tiller will be Saturday, May 1, 2021, 11:00 AM at Friendship Community Church, 4141 Old Fairburn Road, College Park, GA 30349. Pastor Torin T. Dailey, Officiating. Entombment at Westview Cemetery. Service entrusted to Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 404-691-3810.