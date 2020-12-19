TILLEM, Franceen Shonson



Franceen Shonson Tillem, age 74, passed away on December 18th, 2020 in the early morning. Franceen was a native Atlantan born on July 21, 1946. She graduated from Druid Hills High School in 1964 and was very involved in the Jewish community. She was past president of Ahavath Achim Sisterhood and a lifetime member of Hadassah. Franceen worked at Crum and Forster Insurance Company and ZIM Chemical before devoting herself as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Franceen was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 32 years, Melvin Phillip Tillem and parents Sam and Beverly Shonson. She is survived by her daughters Mitzi Tillem and Lori Finn (Jordan) Forman, and grandchildren, Cary Benjamin Racioppi, Brandon Michael Racioppi, Maxwell Stanley Finn, and Isabelle Rose Finn. Franceen is also survived by her sister, Marcia (Emil) Baumrind and brother Brian (Karen) Shonson. The family requests in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to Weinstein Hospice and Ahavath Achim Synagogue. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 20th, 2020 at 3:00 PM and available to view through Zoom at www.DresslerJewishFunerals.com Dressler Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999

