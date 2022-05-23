Tilghman, Joan

TILGHMAN (Hungerford), Joan
Joan Hungerford Tilghman of Roswell, GA, entered heaven on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at age 93. She was preceded in death by her husband, L. Kelly Tilghman; and her daughter, Lisa Mays. Surviving children are Nell Tilghman Estes (Joe) of Alpharetta; William Lloyd Tilghman (Mary) of Hiawassee; and James Winfield Tilghman (Karen) of Canton; and their families.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Mt. Bethel Methodist Church (Marietta) on Wednesday, May 25 at 1:00 PM, reception following.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts for Mt. Bethel Methodist Church or The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary (SAWA) designated in memory of Joan Tilghman.
