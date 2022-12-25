TILFORD, Barbara Louise



Barbara Louise Tilford, age 88, passed away on December 12th in Fairfield, California. An educator by trade, she relocated to Georgia and enjoyed her retirement years in Stone Mountain, where she joined New Bethel A.M.E. church. An active member, she was a loyal servant to God and especially enjoyed working to bring generations together during the annual Chili Supper that she hosted. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Baxter, and is survived by four children: (Patrice, Vonetta, Terri, and Baxter Jr.); five grandchildren, (Camille, Evonna, Erika, Shanelle, and Baxter Ken); and a host of relatives and close friends who mourn with the immediate family. Mrs. Tilford will be funeralized at New Bethel A.M.E church; interment will be in McAlester, Oklahoma.

