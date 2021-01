TIGNER, Lorraine



Celebration of Life Service for Mother Lorraine Tigner, of Riverdale, GA, will be Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 11 AM; Sims Avenue Baptist Church, 269 Sciple Terrace NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Viewing Friday from 3-6 at church. Darrell E. Watkins Funeral Home. (706)441-0663.