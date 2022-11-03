TIGNER, David



Mr. David Tigner, age 50, entered into rest on October 27, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, 11 AM, Elizabeth Baptist Church, 4295 Cascade Rd. SW. Atlanta, GA. Bishop Craig L. Oliver, Sr., Pastor. Instate 10 AM. Interment South View Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Viewing Friday, November 4, 2022 from 12 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.



