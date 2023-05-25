TIGER, Susan J.



Susan J. Tiger, 72, of Marietta passed away May 20, 2023. Sue retired from Church & Dwight and spent the later years of her career as a Real Estate Agent for Drake Realty. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Allen W. Tiger; and her parents, Anthony and Catherine Hammer. Sue is survived by her children James, Michael, and Carrie; seven grandchildren; and her sister. Carolyn. Funeral services will be held May 26, 2023, 1 PM at Roswell Funeral Home.



Funeral Home Information

Roswell Funeral Home

950 Mansell Road

Roswell, GA

30076

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/roswell-ga/roswell-funeral-home/7127?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral