Tiger, Susan

Obituaries
1 hour ago

TIGER, Susan J.

Susan J. Tiger, 72, of Marietta passed away May 20, 2023. Sue retired from Church & Dwight and spent the later years of her career as a Real Estate Agent for Drake Realty. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Allen W. Tiger; and her parents, Anthony and Catherine Hammer. Sue is survived by her children James, Michael, and Carrie; seven grandchildren; and her sister. Carolyn. Funeral services will be held May 26, 2023, 1 PM at Roswell Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

Roswell Funeral Home

950 Mansell Road

Roswell, GA

30076

