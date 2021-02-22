TIBBLES, Carol



Carol Jean Mobley Tibbles died February 11, 2021 in Jacksonville, FL. Born June 16, 1938 in Griffin, GA to Naomi Butler Mobley and Bennie Oscar Mobley. She was raised in Spalding County in a small frame farmhouse with no indoor plumbing. After graduating from Griffin High, she went to Augusta College and graduated from Georgia Southern June 3, 1962. While at Georgia Southern she was on the ladies' gymnastics team and was recruited to be on the U. S. Olympic team but declined to focus on her studies. After graduation, she began teaching at Grady where she started the ladies' gymnastics program, then founded Georgia's first amateur women's gymnastics team at the Decatur-DeKalb YMCA. Later the team moved to Arden Zinn's Gym Atlanta. Her gymnasts won many state, regional, and national championships. After retiring from gymnastics she volunteered to coach youth soccer and baseball. In addition, Ms. Tibbles taught P. E. and health education at Dykes High and Sutton Middle before retiring in 1994. She was also known as a talented poker player winning numerous local tournaments and making the finals tables at several Las Vegas events. Ms.Tibbles influenced and impacted thousands of young people through her coaching, teaching, and mentoring. She is survived by her brothers Wallace and Bennie Mobley, her children Tim, Tammy, Mark, and Brian Tibbles, five grandchildren and her beloved dog Jenny. She was quick to laugh, greeted everyone with a smile, and spread joy and sunshine wherever she went. She was a fierce defender of the underdog and took an interest in everyone she met. Her presence and radiance on this earth will be greatly missed. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Ms. Tibbles's honor to a charity for gymnasts and their coaches. Make checks payable to Tim Rand Legions Fund, with Carol Tibbles in the note area. Mail to Deb Kornegay 394 Stonebridge Rd Irondale, AL 35210.

