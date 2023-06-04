Thurston, Elaine

THURSTON (FLADGER), Elaine



Elaine Fladger Thurston passed away peacefully on May 30, at the age of 87. She was born at Georgia Baptist Hospital, grew up in Decatur, and attended Decatur Girls High School. She remained close friends with a multitude of her childhood friends over the years, frequently traveling to the beach and mountains and always finding time for social dining opportunities. She was an avid swimmer and member of the AAU swim team with a specialty in backstroke. She traveled throughout the country, even to pre-Castro Cuba achieving national rankings and holding Georgia State High School records that held for many years. She was honored to have earned the distinction to be elected to the Decatur High School and Atlanta Athletic Club Hall of Fame for her swimming accomplishments in 2018, and 1995, respectively.



She was one of the first women to be admitted to Emory University. While there, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and was chosen as Campus Queen, Queen of Clubs and Sigma Chi sweetheart. However, later in life she became an avid UGA fan and followed every football game with great anticipation and loyalty. Go Dawgs!



Elaine grew up as a member of Decatur First United Methodist Church, but later transferred to Oak Grove United Methodist where she was an active member of the Hope Class, Akin Circle and UMW (United Methodist Women).



She led a productive life, working for the Dekalb Chamber of Commerce as Executive Assistant to Dekalb County Commission Chairman, Bob Guhl. She left the Chamber to join the Southeastern Legal Foundation, a conservative non-profit public interest law firm and policy center as Vice President of Finance where she worked for 22 years, working alongside notables such as Congressman Ben Blackburn.



Elaine was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, John Rad Thurston; her mother, Viola Fladger North; father, Bartow Fladger; and brother, Stephen Fladger. She is survived by her brother, Benjamin Fladger, his wife Lyn; son, John Rad Thurston Jr., his wife Doreen; daughter, Jan Elaine Thurston; grandchildren, Tripp Thurston, his wife, Kelly, Gena Thurston Campbell, her husband, Corey, Emily and Matthew Thurston; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Noah Thurston; plus numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held at A.S. Turner Funeral home on June 24, from 4 PM-6 PM. A service will be held at Oak Grove United Methodist Church, on June 25, at 2 PM, followed by a reception. She will be interred prior to the service and placed next to her mother, in Decatur Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, and only if you wish, please make a donation to Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation (t2t.org).



P O Box 4000



DECATUR, GA 300314-000



USA

