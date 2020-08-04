X

Thurmond, Franklin

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

THURMOND, Franklin "Otis" Franklin "Otis" Thurmond son of the late F.P. & Addie Mae Thurmond, went to be with His Lord and Savior, Sunday, August 2nd, 2020, Otis is survived by his beloved Wife of 30 years, Lorene A. Thurmond; son, Jimmy Patterson; grandsons; James & John Patterson; granddaughter, Paula Cassell; five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was a Deacon at Immanuel Baptist Church and served as a Deacon at Woodland Baptist Church. He was retired from the Loveable Company. Mr. Franklin proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and Georgia Air National Guard. Mr. Thurmond will be laid to rest in a family only, graveside-service, at Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery. Per family request, in lieu of flowers, please do memorials to a favorite charity.


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery Winkenhofer Chapel

2000 Cobb Pkwy SE

Marietta, GA

300603759

www.georgiamemorialpark.com

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.