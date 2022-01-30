Thurman, James

THURMAN, Jr., James M.



James Mitchell Thurman, Jr. passed away on January 22, 2022 after an extended illness.



Buddy, as he was affectionately known to his family, was a multigenerational Atlantan born at Crawford Long Hospital on June 9, 1943 to Mildred Rodgers Thurman and James Mitchell Thurman.



He attended Morris Brandon Elementary School, graduated from Northside High School in 1961 and later from Georgia State University.



Buddy served in the U.S. Army from 1965-1968, during which time he spent a year in Vietnam and was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his service there.



Golf and art were meaningful to Buddy throughout his life, with his love of art providing a special connection to his sister, Gail Thurman Moore, and his love of the game of golf providing lifelong passion and enjoyment.



Buddy is survived by his brothers Glenn H. Thurman (Missy) and Alvin R. Thurman (Debbie), his brother-in-law, Berrien Moore, and his six nieces and nephews for whom he always had a special fondness: Leila Moore Brown; Lindsay Thurman Mullin; Taylor Thurman; Cameron, Asa and Carter Thurman; and several great-nieces and nephews who knew him as "Uncle Buddy." Buddy was predeceased by his sister, Gail Thurman Moore. Buddy also leaves behind his close friend, Leslie Maddock, with whom he shared true companionship and a love and appreciation of art and poetry.



A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Northside United Methodist Church.



Buddy, may you now rest in good health and in peace.

